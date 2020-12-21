McDonald’s selling ‘Spam burger’ with Oreo cookie crumbs

BEIJING (AP) — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in a populous but intensely competitive market.

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said the “Lunchmeat Burger” sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

