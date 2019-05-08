McDonald’s worker charged with trying to kill baby in toilet after giving birth at work avoids jail time

(WHDH) — A McDonald’s cashier who gave birth to a baby girl while at work and then tried to kill her by flushing her down a toilet will not serve prison time for the attempted murder, prosecutors said.

A San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Friday placed 27-year-old Sarah Lockner, of California, on four years of supervised probation, according to WGCL-TV.

On the night of Sept. 4, 2017, prosecutors said Lockner was complaining of stomach pains at the fast-food restaurant, which sparked concern among her co-workers.

One co-worker who peered over a bathroom stall to check on Lockner told investigators that she saw lots of blood on the floor, a baby face down in the toilet, and Lockner trying to flush her down the bowl.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, authorities say the baby was in Lockner’s arms and not breathing. Lockner was later arrested and the baby was revived.

Lockner allegedly claimed that she was unaware that she was pregnant.

In January, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, according to the news outlet.

The baby is said to be living with a family member and is reportedly “meeting all milestones.”

