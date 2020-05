DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Danvers grocery store is temporarily closing after workers tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

McKinnon’s Market said all employees will be tested before returning to work.

The store will be professionally sanitized and cleaned before re-opening.

