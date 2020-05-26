McKinnon’s Supermarket in Danvers closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A supermarket in Danvers closed Tuesday after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

McKinnon’s Markets & Super Butcher Shops announced the closure on Monday, adding that this will allow for all of the employees to be tested.

Store officials did not say how many workers contracted the coronavirus.

The store will be professionally sanitized and deep cleaned, McKinnon’s wrote in a statement.

The supermarket says they hope to reopen on Wednesday and when they do, they will be checking the temperatures of employees and monitoring them for symptoms each day.

