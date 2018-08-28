McMahon, Shores vying to challenge Maura Healey in general election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican attorneys James McMahon III and Daniel Shores are setting their sights on a general election challenge of Attorney General Maura Healey.

McMahon, of Bourne, earned the GOP’s endorsement in April and has worked as a lawyer for more than 30 years.

On his campaign website, McMahon describes himself as a “Second Amendment advocate” and says fighting the Bay State’s opioid epidemic will be his “number one priority.”

Shores, of Hingham, previously ran a Congressional campaign to represent the Bay State’s Ninth Congressional District and currently works for a Boston-based law firm he founded. He also serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Shores says he’s running “to restore common sense, integrity and the rule of law to our Attorney General’s office in Massachusetts.”

“As taxpayers, we provide millions of dollars each year to that office to ensure that our laws are enforced and our people are protected,” his campaign website reads. “Unfortunately, the present attorney general has spent too much time and money filing politically-motivated lawsuits and undermining our laws.”

