ME police identify woman found dead on road

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have identified the body of a woman found on the side of an Augusta road.

Augusta police on Friday named the woman as Elizabeth Munster. Police found her body around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Police had been searching for Munster. Family and friends had reported her missing to police on Aug. 2.

The state medical examiner’s office have not said what caused her death. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)