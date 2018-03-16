ME woman, Jesus Christ, sends Oprah ‘sign from God’ she needed to run for president

WATERBORO, ME (WHDH) — A woman named Jesus Christ from Waterboro, Maine sent Oprah the “sign from God” she said she needed to run for president.

Jesus Christ, who is 83-years-old, legally changed her name over 50-years-ago. She sent Oprah the letter unaware of the fact that she said she would need a “sign from God” in order to run for president.

Gayle King, Oprah’s best friend, Tweeted a photo of the letter and asked Oprah if is this was the sign she needed.

