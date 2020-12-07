‘Meaningful work’: 7NEWS owners make generous donation to Project Bread

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The owners of 7NEWS made a generous donation to Project Bread in an effort to help families across Massachusetts who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The anti-hunger organization is working hard this year to help make sure local families hit hardest by COVID-19 have access to healthy food.

WHDH General Manager Jimmy Rogers is aiding them in that endeavor by presenting a check for $100,000 to Project Bread on behalf of the Ansin family.

“Ed Ansin once said that if you make a living in a community you have an obligation to that community,” Rogers said.

Their helping hand has made these difficult times a little easier for many.

“We are so grateful to the Ansin Family Foundation for supporting Project Bread,” President Erin McAleer said.” This support is going to go a long way to support sites like this across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Project Bread volunteers prepare and hand out free meals to families with children who might otherwise go hungry.

An elementary school in Salem, that partners with Project Bread, serves as one of 900 meal distribution sites statewide.

“Lunches, breakfasts, it’s a great program,” Salem resident Mark Corriveau said. “Really, really helpful.”

The number of families experiencing food insecurity has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

According to the organization, one in five households with children do not have enough to eat.

That is almost double the number of families who were going hungry before.

“Ensuring that your kids eat and have a healthy meal it’s just critical,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said. “As parents, as a community leader, it’s just really important so we are really grateful.”

Ed Ansin, the late owner of 7NEWS supported Project Bread and its important mission.

The station is a long-time sponsor of the Walk For Hunger — an annual event that raises more than $2 million each year to end hunger.

Members of the 7NEWS team have also been involved in fundraising by sharing their favorite holiday recipes.

When Ansin passed away in July, his children continued the partnership with the organization and volunteers said they are seeing the family’s generosity at work.

“It really does make my heart feel good,” Salem pantry volunteer Kim Indresano said. “It is meaningful work.”

Anyone having trouble feeding their family can reach out for help with the Project Bread Hotline 800-645-8333.

