Meating the challenge: Couple chowing down 90 hot dogs in 10 minutes to train for contest

A Connecticut couple is training hard for a big contest this weekend and are extra hungry for victory.

Miki and Nick Sudo are gobbling 90 hot dogs in 10 minutes as they prepare for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Miki has won the women’s title every year since 2014, but is looking to break the women’s record of 45 dogs this year.

“This year I expect to do better than ever, and I’m looking to take that record down,” Miki said.

The contest will be inside without a crowd because of coronavirus concerns, but will be broadcast live at noon on ESPN Saturday.

