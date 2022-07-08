Most drivers are accustomed to mechanical trouble with their cars. But Joey Burns, 30, was treated to a mechanic problem on Wednesday. The Bridgewater native glanced out of his bedroom window to find a mechanic parked in his driveway – and taking apart his car.

“All I saw my battery was out and half the the whole car was out … I looked and I was like what the heck is going on?” said Burns.

Burns went out to confront the man taking apart his car and eventually uncovered the mystery.

The mechanic had been tasked with removing a transmission from a silver 2007 Nissan Altima parked next to a gray garage by a man named Joey. The only issue was that he was at the wrong silver 2007 Nissan Altima parked next to the wrong gray garage owned by the own man named Joey.

The car the mechanic was supposed to be working on was actually located at a neighboring property. But because the correct address was set back from the road and all the other identifying details were correct, the mechanic didn’t think anything of it.

“Very coincidental … I never seen anything line-up the way the did… never, never, surprising,” said Tim Cummings, Joey Burns’ step-dad.

The mechanic had been working on Joey Burns’ car for nearly 5 hours until the mistake was discovered. Once all parties realized what had happened, the mechanic called for backup and worked through the nate until the mistaken Nissan was road-worthy again.

Although his car was unnecessarily taken apart, Joey Burns was able to laugh off the whole event.

“Mistakes happen … big mistakes happen too apparently.”