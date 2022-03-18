QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mechanical issue led to delays on the Red Line Braintree Branch during the morning commute Friday.

Commuters traveling northbound dealt with delays of more than 30 minutes.

The train that experienced the mechanical problem near North Quincy Station has since been cleared from the track.

Regular service is expected to resume soon.

No additional information has been released.

Red Line Braintree Branch Update: Delays of over 30 minutes northbound due to a train with an earlier mechanical problem. The train is clear at this time and service should be moving momentarily. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2022

