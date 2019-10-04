Mechanical issue on Red Line prompts evacuations, causes delays near Central Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mechanical issue resulting in smoke on the tracks approaching Central Station in Cambridge caused evacuations and delays on the Red Line Friday night.

Passengers were forced to evacuate the trains around 5:30 p.m., at the height of rush hour.

The MBTA is working to remove that train.

Video from a passenger shows dozens of people filing out of the Kendall/MIT station.

Regular service resumed around 6:15 p.m.

Trains proceeding with delays after a train with a mechanical problem was removed from service and the track area was cleared.https://t.co/tozecZGPH8 — MBTA (@MBTA) October 4, 2019

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)