CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is reporting delays of up to 20 minutes on the Red Line Friday night after a train suffered an unidentified mechanical problem.

Officials delayed trains in both directions near Central Square in Cambridge as passengers were forced to leave the subway around 5:30 p.m. at the height of rush hour.

The MBTA is working to remove that train.

Video from a passenger shows dozens of people leaving the underground station.