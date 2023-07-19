BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA Red Line train was removed from service Wednesday after it experienced a mechanical issue at Andrew station, officials said.

Multiple passengers said smoke filled the station Wednesday afternoon.

The T said there was no fire.

The T said in a tweet that part of the Red Line was experiencing 15-minute delays as a result of the incident as of around 2:40 p.m. The delay had cleared shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the T.

