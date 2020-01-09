Mechanical problem causing delays of up to 30 minutes on stretch of Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with delays of up to 30 minutes on the northbound side of the Ashmont Branch of the Red Line due to a train with a mechanical problem, the MBTA said.

The train that suffered a mechanical issue at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station is currently being pushed to the yard.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MBTA #RedLine Ashmont Branch Update: Delays of up to 30 minutes northbound due to a train with a mechanical problem at JFK/UMass. The train is being pushed to the yard at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 9, 2020

