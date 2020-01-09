Mechanical problem causing delays of up to 30 minutes on stretch of Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with delays of up to 30 minutes on the northbound side of the Ashmont Branch of the Red Line due to a train with a mechanical problem, the MBTA said.
The train that suffered a mechanical issue at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station is currently being pushed to the yard.
No additional information was immediately released.
