Mechanics able to resume inspections after RMV software hack

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts service stations are resuming inspections after the state’s software was hacked and knocked offline for nearly three weeks.

A nationwide hack of RMV vendor Applus Technologies took the software needed for inspections offline, leaving service stations like Watertown Mutual without a major source of revenue.

“It’s slowing down business and it hurts, especially after the pandemic,” said owner Paul Barrile, who said he’s never seen an outage this long.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Charlie Baker said Applus will have to compensate service station owners for each day they were not operational. Barrile said he hopes Applus compensates his business but was concentrating on performing inspections for the first time since late March.

“Hopefully they will compensate and that’ll help, but otherwise just get as many customers in as we can to compensate for the loss,” Barrile said.

Cars with stickers that expired in March or April now have until the end of may to get their inspections.

