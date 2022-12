MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Medfield on Thursday night left a cement mixer overturned and a van badly damaged.

A preliminary investigation suggests the mixer overturned onto the van.

No additional information was immediately available.

3:45pm: Box 421 struck for a motor vehicle crash – 2 on sides. Car 1, Car 3, A1, Engine 2, Brush 1 and @FireMillis A1 responded. Units clear 8:45pm. pic.twitter.com/B925lbnUr4 — Medfield Fire-Rescue (@medfieldfd) December 16, 2022

