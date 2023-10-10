A 19-year-old man from Medfield pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges he faces for a deadly boating crash in Dennis.

David Sullivan appeared in Barnstable Superior Court on Tuesday, a week after being indicted on multiple charges in connection with the crash that happened July 21.

Prosecutors said Sullivan was the one who crashed a boat into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor that night while under the influence.

The crash left 17-year-old Sadie Mauro dead, as well as five people injured.

He was later indicted on charges that included:

Death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor



Possession of false RMV documents



Minor in possession of alcohol



Operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxication liquor causing serious bodily injury (x2 counts)



Reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death

The 19 year old is due back in court in December.

