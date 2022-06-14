MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Medfield police officers are on leave and several have resigned after town officials investigated reports of police sleeping on duty and hiding in the station to avoid work, town selectmen said.

In a press release, selectmen said Internal Affairs in the Medfield Police Department, as well as an independent investigator, have been looking into allegations of misconduct since March. Officials said the investigation is ongoing but has shown a “consistent pattern of officer inactivity during the midnight shift.”

“This inactivity has been revealed to be conduct of intentionally sleeping on duty or concealing themselves in or around the station for the purposes of intentionally avoiding active patrols,” according to the press release, which adds that some officers have been sleeping for at least five hours of the eight-hour shift.

Officials said two officers remain on paid leave during the investigation and “a number of police personnel” have resigned during the investigation.

