MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl from Medfield, officials said Friday.

Nora Spillane, 14, was last seen near Hinkley Pond wearing gray sweatpants with “Boston” written on them and a maroon top, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-359-2315.

MPD is trying to locate a missing 14 year old NORA SPILLANE. Last seen in the area of Hinkley Pond wearing grey sweatpants with lettering BOSTON and a maroon top. Please contact 508-359-2315 pic.twitter.com/6L1dmn1oZT — Medfield Police (@MedfieldPolice) April 22, 2022

