Medfield police searching for white van after suspicious man enters home

MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched a neighborhood in Medfield Tuesday for a suspicious white van after an alarming encounter earlier in the day.

Around lunchtime, a homeowner answered her front door to find a stranger standing outside.

“I was home. I was expecting someone to come this week,” the woman, who did not want to show her face on camera, explained to 7News. “That’s why I went to the door.”

She says she was standing in the doorway and the man, holding a clipboard, started to slowly walk inside her home.

Officers responding to the area of Morse Drive about 1:15 p.m. say a woman living at the house recalled a white male, 35-40 years of age, muscular, with dark hair, and a dark mustache, entered her home uninvited and said he was there to fix her dishwasher.

She also noticed a plain white van in the driveway, with a blonde female driver in her 40s, who did not get out, according to police.

“The woman was driving the car, which was not normal,” she said. “Usually, if someone comes to do work on your house, everyone comes in or they at least introduce themselves, which the man did not do.”

At first, the homeowner wasn’t sure if this man was just at a wrong house.

“(It was) just an awkward exchange. He really didn’t say much. He said, ‘I’m here for the dishwasher,'” and I said, ‘No, I didn’t call about a dishwasher,'” she said.

When he started to walk into the home a little more, the family dog got loud, which police say likely spooked the strange man with the clipboard.

She says the man told her he needed to make a call but instead hopped in the van and left.

The homeowner called police, who canvassed the area, then told other neighboring police departments to be on the lookout for a white van with a man and woman inside.

An investigation is ongoing.

