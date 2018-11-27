Medfield police searching for white van after suspicious man enters home

MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched a neighborhood in Medfield Tuesday for a suspicious white van after an alarming encounter earlier in the day.

Around lunchtime, a homeowner answered her front door to find a stranger standing outside.

“I was home. I was expecting someone to come this week. That’s why I went to the door,” the woman said.

The woman didn’t want to be identified, so we’re not showing her face, but she says she was standing in the doorway, and the man, holding a clipboard, started to slowly walk inside her home.

She also noticed a plain white van in the driveway, with a female driver, who did not get out.

“The woman was driving the car, which was not normal. Usually, if someone comes to do work on your house, everyone comes in or they at least introduce themselves, which the man did not do,” she said.

At first, the homeowner wasn’t sure if this man was just at a wrong house.

“(It was) just an awkward exchange. He really didn’t say much. He said, ‘I’m here for the dishwasher,” and I said, ‘No, I didn’t call about a dishwasher,'” she said.

But when he started to walk in a little more, the family dog got loud, which likely spooked the strange man with the clipboard.

She says the man told her he needed to make a call, but hopped in the van and left.

The homeowner called police, who canvassed the area, then told other neighboring police departments to be on the lookout for a white van with a man and woman inside.

