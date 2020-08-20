Medfield Public Schools using disinfectant sprayers to help curb coronavirus spread

MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medfield Public Schools partnered with Purifly to use their disinfectant sprayers to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as students prepare to return back to the classroom under a hybrid-learning model.

The district purchased about six backpacks, which each cost around $1,600, to help ensure the health of their students, Superintendent Jeffrey Marsden said.

“We wanted to make sure we had a solution that was able to clean rooms in quick manner because we don’t have a lot of staff,” he continued.

The disinfectant chemicals cost about $20 per gallon and are NSF certified, according to Purifly owner Brittany Hampton

“It’s safe for food surfaces,” she said. “It can be sprayed in the cafeterias. It can be sprayed all over their desks and it’s safe.”

The Purifly system was first used to stop the spread of the norovirus at Children’s Hospital daycare centers back in 2017. It’s still being used by Children’s Hospital Bright Horizon childcare centers to stop the coronavirus.

“It’s going to be a daily occurrence, so after school each day, we’ll be using the product and then doing deep cleans on Wednesdays,” Marsden said.

Two local private schools are also using the Purifly system.

