STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A MedFlight responded to a rollover crash on Route 24 southbound in Stoughton on Friday morning.

The the exit 20B off-ramp closed to allow for the medical helicopter to arrive.

The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries have not been released.

Medflight has been requested after a rollover on 24 SB In Stoughton. Traffic is stopped in that direction for now. @7News pic.twitter.com/yAZWWJHQrM — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 21, 2020

NOW: Exit ramp closed on Route 24 SB at exit 20B in #Stoughton to accommodate arrival of MedFlight in response to rollover in area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 21, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)