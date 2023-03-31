MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford dog was found safe in Pelham, New Hampshire Wednesday nearly a year after going missing.

The pup, named “Bo,” went missing in May 2022. After months of no sightings, Bo’s family received a call from the microchip company.

Bo’s family says they are overjoyed to have him back home and that he’s already becoming best friends with his new puppy sister.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)