MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford man was arraigned Monday on an animal cruelty charge after police say he was seen beating a dog he was walking on Sunday morning.

Frederick Ingrando, 33, was released on personal recognizance and is still able to work with animals, but not the ones involved in the case.

He pleaded not guilty.

Officers responding to a report of animal cruelty involving a man walking a group of dogs in the area of Fellsway West an Sheridan Avenue around 11 a.m. on Sunday spoke with witnesses who said the man had just struck one of the dogs multiple times in the head and lifted it off the ground by its collar in a harmful manner, according to police.

One witness provided video evidence to the officers, allowing them to identify Ingrando.

The dog that was struck was taken to a local veterinarian to be evaluated.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)