MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford firefighter faced a judge on Tuesday and is accused of sending inappropriate images to a teenager.

Hugh McEleney, 63, was arrested Monday night. He is charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

According to officials, earlier this month, police were notified McEleney had allegedly been part of an ongoing investigation into child exploitation conducted by a federal task force.

McEleney is accused of sending illicit images to someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

He was arraigned Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)