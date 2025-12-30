MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford firefighter was arrested Monday night and charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley.

Earlier this month, Medford Police were notified that Hugh McEleney, 63, of Medford, was identified as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Federal Task Force into child exploitation. The investigation suggested McEleney was communicating with and sending images to an individual he believed to be a girl under 15-years-old.

McEleney will be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

The situation remains under investigation by Medford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)