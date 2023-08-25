MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford firefighters responded Thursday to rescue a cat stuck in the wheel of a car, the Medford Firefighters Local 1032 said in a social media post.

The firefighters union said crews were called to the area of 3780 Mystic Valley Parkway where they were able to remove the car’s tire and get the cat to safety.

The union said crews brought the cat to a nearby Petco animal hospital where the cat was evaluated and found to only have minor injuries.

Animal control personnel from Everett had taken possession of the cat as of Thursday afternoon to care for the animal until its owner can be located, the Local 1032 union said.

