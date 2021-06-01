MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) -

People working out at F45 in Medford Tuesday found an extra member in their exercise session — actor Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, whose investment company has a stake in F45, stopped by to participate in workouts.

“I made sure that I wasn’t too close him because I would’ve gotten distracted,” said gym member Amanda Jo. “I’m just glad it was a more strength based class and not cardio.”

