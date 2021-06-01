MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) -

People working out at F45 in Medford Tuesday found an extra member in their exercise session — actor Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, whose investment company has a stake in F45, stopped by to participate in workouts.

“I made sure that I wasn’t too close him because I would’ve gotten distracted,” said gym member Amanda Jo. “I’m just glad it was a more strength based class and not cardio.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox