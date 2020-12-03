Medford health officials tracing COVID clusters linked to restaurant, Thanksgiving gathering

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford Board of Health is contact tracing two separate and “significant” clusters of COVID-19 linked to a local restaurant and a large gathering held over Thanksgiving.

Anyone who has dined at or ordered takeout from Raso’s Bar and Grille on Mystic Avenue anytime between Monday, November 23 and Monday, November 30 is urged to contact the board of health resource line as soon as possible at 781-475-5644.

There are several dates in which employees and patrons may have been exposed, officials said.

As of December 2, Medford reported 54 new positive cases in just one day. The third highest daily case rate overall.

