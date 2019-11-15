Medford high school boy’s soccer team forced to forfeit its season due to mix-up off the field

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford high school boy’s soccer team was headed to the finals before they were forced to forfeit their season due to a mix up off of the field.

The administration did not file the proper paperwork for one of the players on the team.

Freshman soccer player Danny Diskin said, “Personally, I think the team has worked really hard and deserves to be in the finals.”

7News learned that he played soccer for three years in a row at a different school, then took a year off, and is not playing for Medford.

The rules are that students are only eligible to play for four consecutive years.

Junior soccer player Brian Miser said, “It’s upsetting you know, for a while Medford sports hasn’t been up there and now that we finally have the chance in the playoff run, they now want to bring up these issues.”

In a statement, Medford public schools says when it realized the oversight, administrators reported themselves to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association which disqualified the team.

MIAA spokesperson Tara Bennett said, “There is a process, and a governance, an expectation that meter schools adhere to the policies put in place.”

Andover high school has petitioned to take Medford’s place in Saturday’s scheduled game.

Medford officials say they are not accepting this penalty and appealed to a higher athletic council and may even take legal action.

“We deserve to have a chance to showcase our talent,” Diskin said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)