Medford hires new superintendent and principal after loaded gun magazine went unreported

MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — The Medford School District hired a new superintendent and principal after a loaded gun magazine was found in the middle school and went unreported for weeks.

The gun magazine was found by a cleaning crew at McGlynn Middle School in December but was not reported to the public until February. Superintendent Roy Belson apologized for what happened, saying he did not believe the gun magazine represented a “clear danger.”

Belson announced his retirement earlier this year and the principal was placed on leave.

New Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent will take over on July 1.

