MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School’s commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 has been canceled after several members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Local health officials notified the superintendent that the infected school members who were set to participate in the ceremony have failed to comply with public health guidance regarding isolation and quarantining, according to the school district.

“We are devastated not to have the opportunity to congratulate and commend our seniors upon the completion of their high school careers, but we cannot place so many members of the Medford community at risk by moving ahead with a ceremony,” Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and Director of the Medford Board of Health MaryAnn O’Connor said in a joint statement. “The failure to comply with the restrictions and advice of public health officials is simply unacceptable. It is critically important that all community members, including the students of the Medford Public Schools, adhere to public health guidance. The safety and well-being of all community members will continue to be our highest priority.”

The graduation ceremony was originally set to take place Saturday at Hormel Stadium.

