MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Medford jewelry store says he is still reeling from a shocking smash and steal.

It took only four minutes for a gang thieves to smash away some of the three decades of work that Roland Racicot has put into his High Street business.

“It’s a family-owned business. This is not Rodeo Drive. This is a blue-collar community,” he said.

Racicot said he turned surveillance footage over to police that shows the group pull up to his storefront around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

“It was like a clown car,” he said. “They all came out and you couldn’t tell because they were all dressed up like ninjas. They were all — everything was covered.”

Between seven and nine thieves emptied display cases of jewels and watches totaling up to $15,000. Racicot said he thankfully put the more expensive pieces away in the safe the night before.

“We’re real busy Christmas-time. This is our busiest season,” he said.

By Wednesday, the door and display cases were fixed, but Racicot said his peace of mind will take a bit longer to repair.

“I’m 80-years-old, it took me all this time to get to where I am and they want to take it away,” he said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)