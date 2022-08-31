MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Medford, Malden and Somerville are expecting traffic issues as students head back to school amid the Orange Line shutdown.

“Traffic here is actually crazy on Highland Avenue on regular days,” said Marcus Santos, a music teacher at Somerville High School. “I’m assuming more folks will be driving,” he said, adding that he bikes to work.

The high school has a few Blue Bike stations to help those who don’t want to drive. The MBTA also announced earlier this week the expansion of the city’s M7 program, which provides pre-paid student Charlie cards for children in grades 7-12.

The Medford Superintendent is asking students and staff to give themselves more time in anticipation of more traffic.

Santos said he’s excited for the new school year regardless of possible disruptions.

“I am actually,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

