Medford man arrested after standoff with officers, police say

MEDFORD, MAINE (WHDH) - A Medford man was arrested after a standoff with police and a SWAT team Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a 34-year-old man arguing with his neighbors allegedly found the man barricaded in his Allston Street home with a knife, police said.

The man was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)