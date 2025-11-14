BOSTON (WHDH) - Two tow yard workers were injured after a person, who had been arrested earlier in the day for driving with a suspended license, tried to steal his vehicle back from a tow yard in Charlestown, police said.

Diogo Silva, 19, of Medford, was arrested and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court.

“When the tow company refused to release the car, the suspect attempted to drive the vehicle off the lot,” police said. “The operator struck and injured two employees in their 50s before fleeing the scene.”

The unoccupied vehicle was found a short time later. Silva was next located and placed into custody.

He faces several charges including assault and battery with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

