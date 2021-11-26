MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Medford man has been arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault that happened in the Middlesex Fells Reservation Friday morning.

Brady McCue has been charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated rape in connection with the alleged attack of a 48-year-old woman at the Leslie Road Trail Head, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Winchester Chief of Police Daniel O’Connell.

A preliminary investigation indicates that McCue struck the woman with a rock multiple times before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing the scene. The two are not known to each other.

State Police and Winchester Police were able to collect evidence from the scene which led them to McCue and he was arrested at his home without incident.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries at a Boston hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Somerville District Court.

