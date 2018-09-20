Medford man indicted in connection with fatal crash in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford man was charged in connection with a fatal crash in Belmont in August, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Belmont police announced Thursday.

Raymond O’Brien, 45, has been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the Aug. 28 collision.

Officers responding to the intersection of Lexington and Sycamore streets for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian about 8:25 a.m. found a woman on the ground and debris scattered all over the road.

Sachi Thanawala, 39, of Belmont, was transported from the scene of the crash to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she died two days later.

Thanawala was crossing the street when she was hit by a 2015 Ford Transit Van, officials say.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the defendant was not in possession of a valid driver’s license and subsequently not permitted to operate a motor vehicle.

Officials say the defendant had previously been licensed to operate in Massachusetts; however that license had expired in 2004.

The investigation is ongoing.

