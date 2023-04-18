MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford man pled not guilty in Somerville District Court Tuesday morning on a murder charge in connection with the bodies of two men that were found in a storage unit on North Beacon Street on Saturday, according to court records,

Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday in North Attleboro in connection with the deaths of Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Veshkin, 28, a married couple from Medford who both sustained stab wounds.

Friends reported Schukin and Veshkin missing last week, but the pair hadn’t been seen since March 29.

Investigators executing a search warrant on the unit, which had been rented by Volkov using one of the victim’s names, found the men’s bodies in rubber storage bins. One of the bodies, tentatively identified as Kiryl Schukin, had been dismembered, officials said.

Investigators say they also found bleach, rubber gloves, and items belonging to Schukin and Veshkin. The victims, officials said, were known to Volkov, and Schukin was a guarantor on Volkov’s apartment lease. However, Schukin recently declined to be a guarantor on the lease extension, and Volkov was then evicted from the apartment.

Prosecutors say Volkov rented a U-Haul truck and is seen on surveillance video coming and going from the Medford apartment building where the victims lived. The truck was also spotted at the storage facility.

According to prosecutors, Volkov allegedly used that truck to transport items from the apartment to the storage unit.

After the court proceedings, Volkov’s attorney Debra Dewitt said no one should rush to conclusions in this case.

“There’s a lot of investigation to do,” Deiwitt said. “I see some holes to be poked in the Commonwealth’s case.”

Volkov, who is married with two children, is being held without bail. He is due back in court in May, and prosecutors say he could face additional charges at that time.

