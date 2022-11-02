NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.

Adam Auditore of Medford admitted his involvement, it was revealed in court. He had told officers, “I was there.”

In one incident, the prosecutor said a woman woke up to Auditore standing over her. In another he’s accused of entering an apartment, using the bathroom, and taking undergarments. Prosecutors said he was arrested by Boston College police in 2017 for similar incidents.

“It appears that he’s choosing vulnerable victims each time, victims who may be living away from their family for the first time in their lives for college, and he is repeatedly victimizing this vulnerable category of victim,” Prosecutor Alyssa Thibault said.

Students said they are frustrated more wasn’t done to stop him.

“That in itself is a huge red flag and I’m very disappointed that he got to walk free from that basically,” Maggie Martin, a Merrimack College Junior, said. “He clearly did not learn his lesson.”

North Andover police said in North Andover, home security cameras caught the suspect walking to a door and pulling down on the handle to open it. The video was widely distributed, leading to Auditore’s arrest.

While the charges provide some relief, students say they are still uneasy.

“Everyone’s on edge,” Merrimack Junior Emma Genick said. “I don’t like even walking home from the library, I’ve been making a point to drive to campus instead of walking because I’m nervous.”

The suspect was released on personal recognizance. He is ordered to wear a GPS ankle bracelet, stay away from the victims, and have a mental health evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)