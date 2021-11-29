SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man facing a slew of charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at the Middlesex Fells Reservation on the Medford/Winchester line is set to be arraigned Monday.

Brady McCue, 28, of Medford, is slated to appear in Somerville District Court on charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and four counts of aggravated rape, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A 48-year-old woman, who was not known to McCue, was walking in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head around 8 a.m. Friday when McCue struck her with a rock multiple times before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing the scene, the DA’s office said.

Investigators from the Massachusetts State Police and Winchester police were able to collect evidence from the scene which allowed them to quickly identify the alleged attacker and locate him at his residence, the DA’s office added.

The victim was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

