MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Medford man is set to be arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge after the bodies of two missing men were found in a storage unit on North Beacon Street on Saturday, officials announced.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley announced the arrest of Leonid Volkov in connection with the deaths of Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Veshkin, 28, who were found suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators executing a search warrant on the unit, which had been rented by Volkov using one of the victim’s names, found the men’s bodies in rubber storage bins. One of the bodies, tentatively identified as Kiryl Schukin, had been dismembered, officials said.

Investigators say they also found bleach, rubber gloves, and items belonging to Schukin and Veshkin. The victims, officials said, were known to Volkov.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) accepted jurisdiction of the case and has ruled the cause of death of the man identified as Schukin as homicide. The second man has been positively identified as Vekshin and his death has also been ruled a homicide.

Volkov was arrested without incident in North Attleboro. He is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court.

