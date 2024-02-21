MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Medford is ordering a review of the fire department’s use of sick time after more than a dozen firefighters were out sick on the same day earlier this month but the union says it was not a coordinated effort.

“The union did not organize a sick-out,” said IAFF LOCAL 1032 President Eddie Buckley. “They did not know about a sick-out, they do not condone a sick-out.”

The city says on Feb.3 alone, 21 of the department’s 23 firefighters called out sick, forcing the city to pay $92,000, including $52,000 in overtime to cover shifts.

In a statement, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said, “The excess sick leave usage and resulting overtime costs has a cascading effect throughout the City’s operating budget, and results in the diversion of funds away from critical investments in our schools, roads, and other social services.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox