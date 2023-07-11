SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is facing assault and attempted kidnapping charges after being arrested in connection with a nighttime assault on a woman in Medford, according to authorities.

The Medford Police Department said Nature Moncoeur was arrested in Somerville on Tuesday morning, a week after authorities began investigating an assault that occurred on Royall Street, near Tufts University.

Police said a woman in her 20s was attacked in the area of Main and Royall streets while she was out for a walk on the night of July 2. According to Medford PD, a male suspect ran up to the victim and struck her several times after grabbing her from behind.

“After a brief struggle in which the woman was fighting back and screaming loudly, the suspect fled back down Royall Street toward College Avenue,” Medford PD stated in a news release at the time.

The police department later obtained and released nearby surveillance footage of a man they considered to be the assault suspect.

Moncoeur was taken into custody a few days later after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to an update from Medford PD, who thanked the Tufts Police Department as well as Somerville PD and the Somerville Housing Police Department for their assistance.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, the prosecution revealed that another person had come forward over the course of the investigation and told police she too had been followed by someone resembling Moncoeur a few days earlier.

“A second individual came forward, stated that five days earlier, on June 27, 2023, an individual matching the defendant’s description also followed her from the Stop & Shop,” said prosecutor Nieve Anjomi.

Defense attorney Sophie Rosen told the court that Moncoeur was not seen attacking anyone in the videos he was seen in.

The 18 year old was ordered held on $500 cash bail. In the event that Moncoeur is released on bail, he would be fitted with a GPS bracelet and ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)