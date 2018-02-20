Medford parents outraged they were not told a gun clip was found in school in December

MEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Medford parents expressed their anger at a city council meeting Tuesday after learning they were not notified about a gun clip with bullets that was found at a school back in December.

Medford Superintendent Roy Belson said a cleaning crew found the loaded clip under a seat at the theater at the McGlynn K-8 School. He said he did not believe it presented a clear danger and did not report it to police, believing it was an “isolated incident.”

“This is unacceptable, something needs to be done. Our children’s lives are at stake, doesn’t that matter to anybody?” one parent told the city council at the meeting.

A city councilor said she was notified about the clip last Thursday by school personnel, who were unnerved by the fatal school shooting at a Florida high school. She notified police Friday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Belson accepted responsibilityfor never telling police. Councilors said they were disappointed, adding that Belson acted in poor judgement.

“It’s bullets, it’s ammunition to a weapon of mass destruction. Where kids have died just recently. So there is fear, there is heightened fear,” said Councilor George Scarpelli.

Police conducted a full sweep of the school and did not find traces of any weapons.

