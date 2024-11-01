MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are investigating report of gunfire overnight.

Police said as of Friday morning there were no known victims and no arrests had been made.

“While conducting a routine patrol, two officers heard approximately eight gunshots in the vicinity of 364 Boston Avenue,” police said in a statement. “All officers responded to the scene and carried out a thorough investigation with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and the Tufts University Police Department. During this investigation, a firearm and several shell casings were recovered.”

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee towards Bellevue Avenue.

Police do not believe there to be an active, ongoing threat connected to this incident.

