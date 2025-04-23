MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Kenneth Madden, 28, who has ties to Reading and Revere, is connected to a February home invasion in Medford.

Police advised residents not to approach Madden, but to contact Detective Michael Pellegrino at 781-391-6767 with any information on his whereabouts.

