MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three people they say robbed a Wegman’s employee.

Authorities said the men were selling candy bars in front of the store when they forced an employee to turn over all of his money. Police said the victim is “cognitively impaired”.

“The suspects are believed to be from out of state,” Medford police said on Facebook. “They are targeting shopping plazas and attempting to sell candy under the guise of raising money for a flag football league. Over the last couple of days, this particular group has been spotted in Melrose, Burlington, Walpole, Newton, and Westwood.

If you see them, call Medford Police at 781-391-6767.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)